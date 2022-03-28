Portugal and North Macedonia face off in the European 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs finals for a place in Qatar 2022. Check out here the match preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game in the US.

The stakes will be high when Portugal take on North Macedonia in the European 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs finals with a Qatar 2022 berth on the line. Here, take a look at the match preview, including the predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US.

Cristiano Ronaldo and company have made their way to this game following a 3-1 victory over Turkey last week. Fernando Santos' men might be a bit relieved that they have avoided a meeting with Italy but the upcoming opponents have already proven what they're capable of doing.

In one of the biggest upsets of all time, North Macedonia shocked the Azzurri in stoppage time to leave them out of their second consecutive FIFA World Cup. Will they pull off another shock to seal a place in Qatar?

Portugal vs North Macedonia: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 29

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Do Dragao, Porto

Portugal vs North Macedonia: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Portugal vs North Macedonia: Storylines

Portugal have failed to qualify directly for Qatar as they finished second in zone A after a shocking defeat to Serbia in the final matchday of the group phase. Now they're just one game away from making it to their eighth FIFA World Cup in history, having made consecutive appearances since 2002.

On the other hand, North Macedonia want to keep their fairytale going by achieving the ultimate goal. This is the furthest they have ever gone in a World Cup qualifying campaign, having finished second in group J with a win over Germany under their belts.

How to watch or live stream Portugal vs North Macedonia in the US

The UEFA playoff final for Qatar 2022 between Portugal and North Macedonia will be broadcast in the US on ESPN+, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, and ESPN2.

Portugal vs North Macedonia: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this game. Unsurprisingly, BetMGM sees Portugal as heavy favorites with -550 odds, while North Macedonia have +1600 to produce an upset and a draw would result in a +575 payout.

BetMGM Portugal -550 Tie +575 North Macedonia +1600

* Odds via BetMGM