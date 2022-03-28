Portugal play against North Macedonia at the Path C Playoffs Final of the 2022 European World Cup Qualifiers. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Portugal and North Macedonia meet in a game for the Path C Playoffs Final of the 2022 European World Cup Qualifiers. This game will take place at Estádio Do Dragão in Porto on March 29, 2022 at 2:45 PM (ET). The home team is a big favorite, but the visitors know how to win against big teams. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers Playoffs potential lineups.

Portugal are finally closer to Qatar 2022 than before, they are fighting for a ticket to play in the World Cup and the team has shown a higher level than during the European Qualifiers stage group.

North Macedonia as underdogs are a team capable of playing and scoring against anyone, they eliminated Italy a big favorite team that they were playing in the playoffs. The Macedonian squad does not have big players but the team's defense is solid.

Portugal probable lineup

Portugal shouldn't have any attacking problems having so many special players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva and Diogo Jota. But the loss against Serbia on November 14, 2021 sent Portugal to the playoffs where they recently won the semifinal against Turkey 3-1 at home.

Portugal's advantage is playing at home, although the loss against Serbia was also at home, the team has the chance to play in a well-known field. It seems that Portugal's defensive gaps were fixed after the loss against Serbia.

This is the likely Portugal’s lineup for this game: Costa (GK), Cancelo (DF), Pepe (DF), Fonte (DF), Guerreiro (DF), Silva (MF), Moutinho (MF), Fernandes (MF), Otavio (FW), Ronaldo (FW), Jota (FW).

North Macedonia probable lineup

North Macedonia never needed individual talent to play in the European Qualifiers as in the stage group they used their available players to win five games, draw three others and lose two. It was a good result for North Macedonia in the group stage but it was not enough to qualify directly for Qatar 2022.

North Macedonia's offensive power relatively good, they scored an average of 2.3 goals per game during the group stage for a total of 23 goals for. North Macedonia's defense is also good, it was the third best of Group J in the qualifiers, allowing only 1.1 goals per game.

This is the likely North Macedonia’s lineup for this game: Dimitrievski (GK), S. Ristovski (DF), Velkovski (DF), Musliu (DF), Alioski (DF), Elmas (MF), Kostadinov (MF), Bardhi (MF), Churlinov (MF), M. Ristovski (FW), Trajkovski (FW)