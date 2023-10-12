The October international break will bring us an exciting clash in Europe when Portugal and Slovakia face each other on Matchday 7 of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers on Friday, October 13. Here, you will find how to watch it in your country.
Cristiano Ronaldo and company arrive in this fixture in high spirits. Portugal have so far been unstoppable in Group J, winning all six games while keeping a clean sheet in each match.
With 18 points, they are comfortably leading their zone. But their upcoming opponents are second only five points shy of them, so Slovakia will be looking to pull off a shock and hopefully reduce the gap to challenge for the top spot.
Portugal vs Slovakia: Kick-Off Time
Portugal and Slovakia face off at Estadio Do Dragao in Porto on Matchday 7 of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers on Friday, October 13 at 2:45 PM (ET). Check out here the kick-off time in different parts of the world.
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (Saturday)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (Saturday)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (EDT)
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (Saturday)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (Saturday)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (Saturday)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 7:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Saturday)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 2:45 AM (Saturday)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (Saturday)
Slovakia: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
How to Watch Portugal vs Slovakia in your Country
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Play Sports, DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Canais Globo
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: L’Equipe, L’Equipe Web, Free, Molotov
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece: Novasports Extra 2
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vision+, K-Vision, Sportstars 2
International: UEFA.tv
Israel: Sport 4
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: RTP Play, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, RTP 1
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Slovakia: RTVS Sport, Sport 1 CZ/SK
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport 1
Switzerland: DAZN
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Viaplay UK
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ViX