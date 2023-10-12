Portugal vs Slovakia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

The October international break will bring us an exciting clash in Europe when Portugal and Slovakia face each other on Matchday 7 of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers on Friday, October 13. Here, you will find how to watch it in your country.

Cristiano Ronaldo and company arrive in this fixture in high spirits. Portugal have so far been unstoppable in Group J, winning all six games while keeping a clean sheet in each match.

With 18 points, they are comfortably leading their zone. But their upcoming opponents are second only five points shy of them, so Slovakia will be looking to pull off a shock and hopefully reduce the gap to challenge for the top spot.

Portugal vs Slovakia: Kick-Off Time

Portugal and Slovakia face off at Estadio Do Dragao in Porto on Matchday 7 of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers on Friday, October 13 at 2:45 PM (ET). Check out here the kick-off time in different parts of the world.

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (Saturday)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (Saturday)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (EDT)

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (Saturday)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (Saturday)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (Saturday)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 7:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Saturday)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (Saturday)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (Saturday)

Slovakia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

How to Watch Portugal vs Slovakia in your Country

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Play Sports, DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Canais Globo

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: L’Equipe, L’Equipe Web, Free, Molotov

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football

Greece: Novasports Extra 2

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vision+, K-Vision, Sportstars 2

International: UEFA.tv

Israel: Sport 4

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: RTP Play, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, RTP 1

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Slovakia: RTVS Sport, Sport 1 CZ/SK

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport 1

Switzerland: DAZN

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ViX