Cristiano Ronaldo is without any doubt the most famous player Portugal has ever produced. The 38-year-old managed to win five Ballon d’Or awards in the same era as Lionel Messi, which speaks volumes about his legacy.

He was only a teenager when Sir Alex Ferguson decided to bring him in from Sporting CP to Manchester United, before the striker caught Real Madrid’s eye. Now, Ronaldo is spending his sunset years in Saudi Arabia.

In the meantime, he made history with his country, scoring in five consecutive World Cups and helping Portugal win their first ever title at the Euro 2016. But the years have passed and his market value is no longer that high.

Transfermarkt: Cristiano Ronaldo less valuable than 19 Portuguese players

Cristiano Ronaldo’s market value on Transfermarkt is €15 million. There are 19 Portuguese players worth more than him: Rafael Leao, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancelo, Diogo Jota, Joao Felix, Goncalo Ramos, Diogo Costa, Antonio Silva, Vitinha, Ruben Neves, Joao Palhinha, Diogo Dalot, Otavio, Goncalo Inacio, Pedro Neto, Ricardo Horta, and Jose Sa.

Rafael Leao – €90m Bernardo Silva – €80m Ruben Dias – €80m Bruno Fernandes – €75m Joao Cancelo – €50m Diogo Jota – €50m Joao Felix – €50m Goncalo Ramos – €50m Diogo Costa – €45m Antonio Silva – €45m Vitinha – €42m Ruben Neves – €40m Joao Palhinha – €40m Diogo Dalot – €40m Otavio – €35m Goncalo Inacio – €30m , Pedro Neto – €28m Ricardo Horta – €20m Jose Sa – €18m Cristiano Ronaldo – €15m

Age is always a crucial factor in a player’s market value. Ronaldo isn’t getting any younger, so it’s not a surprise to see younger teammates above him on this list. Even so, it’s safe to say most of them aren’t even close to the striker in his prime.

How much does Ronaldo make at Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly makes €200 million a year at Al-Nassr.