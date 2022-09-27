Portugal play against Spain at the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Portugal and Spain meet in a game for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. This game will take place at Estádio Municipal de Braga in Braga on September 27, 2022 at 2:45 PM (ET). The home team is one of the big favorites for the upcoming stage. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League potential lineups. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Portugal has a lethal offensive attack, they won three games out of five, plus the team lost one and tied another. The only defeat of the Portuguese during the Nations League was against Switzerland on the road.

Spain are good at moving the ball during the game but they need to be stronger attacking, so far Spain have scored only 7 goals for, while their defense has allowed 5 goals.

Portugal probable lineup

Portugal were shy during their first UEFA Nations League game against Spain as that game ended 1-1 on the road. At least Portugal's defense was efficient during that game, but Portugal's most recent victory was another display of their attacking power scoring 4-0 against Czech Republic.

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to be a starter in the lineup against Spain, but he has not scored for Portugal since the win over Switzerland on June 5.

This is the likely Portugal’s lineup for this game: Costa; Diogo Dalot, Rúben Dias, Danilo Pereira, João Cancelo; Rúben Neves, João Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leão

Spain probable lineup

Luis Enrique's strategy seems a bit weak since more was expected from his squad during the Nations League, but at least they are fighting for a spot for the Nations League Finals. Spain's most recent game was a loss against Switzerland 1-1.

Spain's best game during the Nations League was against Czech Republic as they won that game 2-0 and it was their only game where the defense did not allow goals.

This is the likely Spain’s lineup for this game: Unai Simon; Dani Carvajal, Eric Garcia, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba; Koke Resureccion, Rodri Hernandez, Pedri Gonzalez; Pablo Sarabia, Alvaro Morata, Ferran Torres