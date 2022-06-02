Portugal and Switzerland clash at Estádio José Alvalade in their second match in Group B of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States and Canada.

Portugal and Switzerland will face each other at Estádio José Alvalade (Lisboa) on Matchday 2 of Group B of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States you can watch it in the US on FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada.

Portugal have a great quality of players, but sometimes the team lacks performance, which is why they almost did not qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Likewise, there is no doubt that the team led by Fernando Santos is one of the strongest in the world and also has a top player, such as Cristiano Ronaldo.

Switzerland have lost hierarchy over the years, Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka are still in the team, but the level of the squad is not as high as it was in recent years. Switzerland ranks 18th in FIFA's world ranking of national teams.

Portugal vs Switzerland: Date

Portugal and Switzerland will meet at Estádio José Alvalade, Lisboa, on Sunday, June 5, on Matchday 2 of Group B of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League.

Portugal vs Switzerland: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV channels in the US and Canada to watch Portugal vs Switzerland

The game to be played between Portugal and Switzerland on Matchday 2 of Group B of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV. Also, if you are in Canada, you can follow de match by tunning DAZN.