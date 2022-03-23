The wait will be over soon. Qatar 2022 is drawing nearer and there are only a few tickets up for grabs. Portugal and Turkey clash in the semifinals of the European 2022 World Cup Qualifying Playoffs aiming to move another step close to the long-awaited tournament. Here, you will find the preview, predictions, and odds. To watch the game in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).
Cristiano Ronaldo and company have missed out on a golden opportunity to qualify directly for Qatar from the group stage of the European Qualifiers in a heartbreaking loss to Serbia in the final game of Group A.
Meanwhile, Turkey secured a playoff berth by finishing second in Group G. Stefan Kuntz's men picked up 21 points, just two points shy of leaders Netherlands and three adrift of Erling Haaland's Norway. Will they pull off a shock this time?
Portugal vs Turkey: Match Information
Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022
Time: 3:45 PM (ET)
Location: Estadio do Dragao
Portugal vs Turkey: Time by State in the US
ET: 3:45 PM
CT: 2:45 PM
MT: 1:45 PM
PT: 12:45 PM
Portugal vs Turkey: Storylines
Portugal were just minutes away from punching a ticket to the 2022 World Cup. However, a last-gasp Aleksandar Mitrovic strike saw Fernando Santos men drop to second place and thus fail to secure a World Cup berth.
Turkey, on the other hand, concluded their group stage campaign riding on a four-game unbeaten run (W3 D1). The Turkish national team has only qualified for two World Cups so far, in 1954 and 2002. Will they make it three this year?
How to watch or live stream Portugal vs Turkey in the US
The game between Portugal and Turkey will be broadcast in the United States on fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, ESPN2, UniMás, and TUDN App.
Portugal vs Turkey: Predictions and Odds
Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this game. BetMGM has given Portugal odds of -275, while Turkey have +700 and a tie would result in a +400 payout.
