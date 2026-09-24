Ivory Coast vs Ghana: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Africa Cup of Nations qualification game on September 24, 2026

Ivory Coast and Ghana meet at Stade de la Paix in Bouaké for Matchday 1 of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. With two former African champions opening Group C, here’s how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Ivory Coast vs Ghana Tournament Africa Cup of Nations Date Thursday, September 24, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels beIN SPORTS Live Stream Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

How to watch Ivory Coast vs Ghana in the USA

Ivory Coast vs Ghana will be available in the United States on beIN SPORTS, with the match also available through Fubo and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Can I watch Ivory Coast vs Ghana for free?

Fubo has continued to advertise a 5-day free trial for eligible new customers, although trial availability and the plans included can change.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Ivory Coast vs Ghana is one of the headline fixtures of Matchday 1 in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, with two former African champions meeting at Stade de la Paix in Bouake.

The teams are part of Group C alongside The Gambia and Somalia, and the opening round will immediately put two of the section’s biggest contenders against each other. CAF has confirmed that the top two teams in each group will qualify for the 2027 AFCON, which will be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Jordan Ayew #9 of Ghana during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match (Source: David Ramos/Getty Images)

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The matchup also begins a new chapter for both sides. Herve Renard is starting his second spell as Ivory Coast coach and has introduced eight newcomers in his 25-man squad, while Ghana have retained Carlos Queiroz after he guided the Black Stars to the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup.

Ghana also receive a major boost with Mohammed Kudus returning after a seven-month injury absence. The result could immediately shape the race in Group C, particularly because there are only six matches in the qualifying phase. After this meeting, Ghana host The Gambia on September 29, while Ivory Coast travel to face Somalia the same day.

What time is the Ivory Coast vs Ghana match?

The Ivory Coast vs Ghana match kicks off on Thursday, September 24, at 3:00 PM ET. CAF lists the fixture for 19:00 GMT at Stade de la Paix in Bouake. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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