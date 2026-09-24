Why isn’t Frenkie de Jong playing today for Netherlands vs Germany in 2026-28 Nations League Matchday 1?

Frenkie de Jong has been ruled out of the Netherlands' UEFA Nations League opener against Germany today, despite initially being expected to suit up.

The Netherlands and Germany clash in UEFA Nations League Matchday 1 with high-profile new managers making their international debuts on opposite touchlines. For the Oranje, Xavi Hernandez steps into national team management for the first time, while Jurgen Klopp takes the helm for Die Mannschaft. Adding to the intrigue, the hosts will be without star midfielder Frenkie de Jong for this high-stakes rivalry.

De Jong remains sidelined as he continues rehabilitation for a persistent knee injury. The setback capped a frustrating summer that forced him out of the 2026 World Cup and kept him sidelined for Barcelona’s early-season La Liga fixtures.

With kickoff times and broadcast details confirmed in the U.S. for the Netherlands vs Germany, fans are bracing for an intense showdown between two of European football’s traditional powerhouses.

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In addition to De Jong, Xavi will be without Donyell Malen, Mats Wieffer, Justin Kluivert, and Matthijs de Ligt due to injury. On the opposite side, Klopp will be forced to shuffle his midfield as Leon Goretzka misses out with a knee issue of his own.

A new chapter begins. 🦁



Xavi’s first match in charge: Nederland – Germany! 🇳🇱🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/e1M57o0vG4 — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) September 23, 2026

Predicted Netherlands lineup without De Jong

Despite the laundry list of absentees, Xavi is expected to anchor his defense around captain Virgil van Dijk, who remains the team’s vital leader. Here is how the Oranje could stack up against Germany:

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Goalkeeper: Bart Verbruggen

Defenders: Denzel Dumfries (RB), Jan Paul van Hecke (CB), Virgil van Dijk (CB, C), Micky van de Ven (LB)

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (CM), Joey Veerman (CM), Tijjani Reijnders (AM)

Forwards: Crysencio Summerville (RW), Brian Brobbey (ST), Cody Gakpo (LW)

Both powerhouses enter a new era eager to rebound from disappointing round-of-32 exits at the 2026 World Cup. The Nations League offers a crucial first test as Xavi and Klopp begin shaping their squads for the road to Euro 2028.

Key takeaways

Managers Xavi Hernandez and Jurgen Klopp will make their international debuts in the match.

and Jurgen Klopp will make their international debuts in the match. Midfielder Frenkie de Jong remains sidelined due to a persistent knee injury .

. Germany’s Leon Goretzka will miss the game with a knee issue.