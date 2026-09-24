Netherlands vs Germany: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Nations League game on September 24, 2026

Netherlands host Germany at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam for Matchday 1 of the UEFA Nations League League A Group A2. With Xavi and Jürgen Klopp making their debuts, here’s how to watch the clash live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Netherlands vs Germany Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Thursday, September 24, 2026 Time 2:45 AM PT / 11:45 AM PT TV Channnels – Live Stream Fubo, ViX

How to watch Netherlands vs Germany in the USA

Netherlands vs Germany will be available in the United States through Fubo and ViX. There is no way to watch the match on a TV channel; it is only available via streaming.

Can I watch Netherlands vs Germany for free?

Fubo currently offers a “Try for free” option for Netherlands vs Germany. The platform’s official 5-day free-trial page says trial availability and duration can vary by plan.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Netherlands vs Germany is one of the standout fixtures of Matchday 1 in the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League, with the two traditional rivals meeting in League A Group A2 alongside Serbia and Greece. UEFA has highlighted the matchup as one of the marquee games of the opening round, particularly because both teams begin a new era on the same night.

Serge Gnarby of Germany during the international friendly match (Source: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

For the Netherlands, Xavi Hernandez will take charge of his first game as national-team coach. The former Barcelona midfielder was appointed after the 2026 World Cup and has spoken about introducing an intense, proactive style. Virgil van Dijk remains captain after Xavi confirmed that the Liverpool defender will continue in the role.

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Germany have an equally significant storyline. Jurgen Klopp will make his international management debut after taking over from Julian Nagelsmann. The former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund coach named an initial 24-man squad for the Netherlands and Greece matches, including Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz, Serge Gnabry and the returning Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Netherlands vs Germany: Predicted Lineups

Netherlands (4-3-3): Bart Verbruggen; Jurrien Timber, Jan Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk, Denzel Dumfries; Micky van de Ven, Tijjani Reijnders, Ryan Gravenberch; Cody Gakpo, Brian Brobbey, Crysencio Summerville.

Germany (4-2-3-1): Alexander Nubel; Nathaniel Brown, Jonathan Tah, Nico Schlotterbeck, Joshua Kimmich; Nadiem Amiri, Felix Nmecha; Serge Gnabry, Lennart Karl, Jamal Musiala; Kai Havertz.

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What time is the Netherlands vs Germany match?

The Netherlands vs Germany match kicks off on Thursday, September 24, at 2:45 PM ET. The game will be played at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, with UEFA listing the kickoff at 20:45 CET/CEST.