Denmark vs Norway: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Nations League game on September 24, 2026

Norway host Denmark at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo for Matchday 1 of the UEFA Nations League League A, Group A4. With both teams beginning a new campaign, here’s how to watch the Scandinavian clash live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Denmark vs Norway Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Thursday, September 24, 2026 Time 2:45 PM PT / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 1 Live Stream Fubo, FOX One, ViX

How to watch Denmark vs Norway in the USA

Norway vs Denmark will be available in the United States on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), with streaming options through Fubo, FOX One and ViX.

Can I watch Denmark vs Norway for free?

Yes, eligible new Fubo customers can watch Denmark vs Norway through the 5-day free trial. The platform’s official match page currently displays a “Try for free” option for the game.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Denmark vs Norway is the opening match of League A, Group A4 in the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League, with both teams beginning the six-match group stage alongside Portugal and Wales.

Norway are playing in League A for the first time after winning promotion from League B in the previous edition, while Denmark reached the quarter-finals of the 2024/25 competition before being eliminated by eventual champions Portugal.

Erling Haaland #9 of Norway before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match (Source: Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

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Norway also arrive at Ullevaal Stadion with significant momentum after reaching the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, their best-ever finish at the tournament. Erling Haaland scored seven goals during Norway’s Nations League promotion campaign and enters this match as the competition’s all-time leading scorer with 19 goals. Martin Odegaard, meanwhile, remains captain of a team that has added several players to its squad following the World Cup.

For Denmark, the Nations League provides another opportunity to compete against Europe’s top sides after reaching the last eight in the previous edition. The Danes finished second behind Spain in their 2024/25 League A group and were then eliminated by Portugal in the quarter-finals. The opening match is particularly important because Norway’s next fixture is also at home, against Portugal on September 27, while Denmark travel to face Wales.

Denmark vs Norway: Predicted Lineups

Denmark (4-3-3): Mads Hermansen; Joakim Maehle, Patrick Dorgu, Joachim Andersen, Alexander Bah; Mads Bidstrup, Morten Hjulmand, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Mikkel Damsgaard, Rasmus Hojlund, Gustav Isaksen.

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Norway (4-3-3): Orjan Nyland; David Wolfe, Torbjorn Heggem, Kristoffer Ajer, Julian Ryerson; Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Martin Odegaard; Andreas Schjelderup, Erling Haaland, Antonio Nusa.

What time is the Denmark vs Norway match?

Denmark vs Norway kicks off on Thursday, September 24, at 2:45 PM ET. The match will be played at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, with the local kickoff scheduled for 8:45 PM.

Eastern Time: 2:45 PM

Central Time: 1:45 PM

Mountain Time: 12:45 PM

Pacific Time: 11:45 AM