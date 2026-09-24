Why isn’t Manuel Neuer playing today for Germany vs Netherlands in 2026-28 Nations League Matchday 1?

Germany opens its 2026–28 UEFA Nations League campaign against the Netherlands without star goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

One of the most anticipated matchups on Matchday 1 of the 2026–28 UEFA Nations League pits the Netherlands against Germany today. While the clash promises plenty of fireworks, Die Mannschaft will be without legendary goalkeeper Manuel Neuer for this crucial fixture.

Neuer is absent for today’s showdown against the Netherlands after officially stepping down from international duty following Germany’s run at the 2026 World Cup.

All eyes now turn to Jurgen Klopp, who makes his highly anticipated debut as Germany‘s head coach. Supporters are eager to see a transformed squad after the team faced sharp criticism for its premature exit against Paraguay in the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup.

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In addition to Neuer’s retirement, Germany will be without midfielder Leon Goretzka due to an injury. On the opposing side, the Netherlands confirmed that star midfielder Frenkie de Jong will also miss today’s clash.

Germany predicted lineup: Life after Neuer

With Neuer out of the picture, long-time veteran Marc-Andre ter Stegen is set to start in goal against the Netherlands today. Here is a breakdown of Germany’s projected starting XI:

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Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders: Philipp Treu (Right-Back), Jonathan Tah (Center-Back), Nico Schlotterbeck (Center-Back), Nathaniel Brown (Left-Back)

Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich (Central Midfield), Felix Nmecha (Central Midfield), Jamal Musiala (Attacking Midfield)

Forwards: Serge Gnabry (Right Winger), Kevin Schade (Left Winger), Kai Havertz (Striker)

With kickoff times and U.S. broadcast details locked in for the Netherlands vs Germany, soccer fans around the globe will be tuned in to see how this marquee rivalry unfolds, especially with two iconic managers pacing the sidelines in Klopp and Xavi Hernandez.

Key takeaways

Manuel Neuer will not play after announcing his retirement from international soccer.

will not play after announcing his retirement from international soccer. Germany suffered an early elimination from the 2026 World Cup against Paraguay .

. Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is expected to replace him in the starting lineup.