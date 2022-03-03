Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan has recently revealed in an interview with Bild the unusual tacticts from Everton center-back Yerry Mina to annoy his opponents when referees aren't looking.

The Premier League is one of the most exciting tournaments on Earth. There are countless talented players, eventful games every weekend, and the competition for the top spots or the relegation battle is always entertaining.

However, that doesn't prevent some players from employing effective but unconventional tactics behind the scenes - or at least when the referee isn't looking. If not, just ask Ilkay Gundogan, who revealed what Yerry Mina does to his opponents during games.

The Manchester City star has recently told German outlet Bild that the Colombian defender pinches the opponents' backs and smiles at them, all of this usually going unnoticed by the officials. However, Gundogan made clear that Mina doesn't play dirty and those actions are just part of his game.

Ilkay Gundogan reveals Yerry Mina's secret tactics

“I also remember Yerry Mina from Everton," Gundogan told Bild, as quoted by Goal. “A tough Colombian centre-back. He’ll use his hands in a tackle, scratch or pinch your back when the referee isn’t looking. I’ve seen him do that once or twice.

“But not so much in a dirty way. He even smiles in your face in a friendly way, which makes him sympathetic in a funny way. I didn’t know how to pinch the back before,” Gundogan added.

Yerry Mina is currently on the sidelines with thigh problems while the Toffees are battling to stay away from relegation. Last year, he suffered another opponent's controversial tactics when Emiliano Martinez trashed talked him in a penalty shootout between Colombia and Argentina in the Copa America semifinals.