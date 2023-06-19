On Sunday Fulham‘s Issa Diop was arrested in a hotel in Toulouse after the 26-year-old defender was accused of making death threats to his former wife. The death threats stem from divorce payments according to sources in France.



Diop is suspected of having made multiple threats to his ex-wife who he has recently separated from. According to La Depeche newspaper, “Their divorce, which began months ago, is taking place in a climate of conflict”. The article also stated that “large sums of money that Issa Diop would not be ready to pay her” is also a main component of the conflict between the two.

According to the same article Diop had mentioned that due to the issues he had considered, “getting rid of her indefinitely.” To which police have now gotten involved in the matter.



Issa Diop arrested over death threats

Issa Diop has been at Fulham since the start of last season and played in 29 games across all competitions scoring 1 goal. Diop is a former French youth international but was never capped by France.



At the moment Diop is only “under arrest” and will be held for a 24-hour period but a judge can extend that stay if need be.



Fulham issued a statement on the matter, “We are aware of reports emanating from France this morning regarding one of our players, Issa Diop. We are currently liaising with the player’s representatives to establish the facts.”