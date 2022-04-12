Keeping Kylian Mbappe might be the biggest priority of PSG at the moment, but the French club can't overlook the future of other players as the exodus could be even bigger. One of their brightest prospects is apparently considering to leave the club.

Even though they can still win the 2021-22 Ligue 1 title - something that was more an obligation than a desire, actually - the season has had a different feel for PSG since their UEFA Champions League elimination at the hands of Real Madrid.

It's not a secret that Paris Saint-Germain have been seeking a continental title for a long time and were especially looking forward to lifting that trophy this season, when - on paper - they set up one of the mightiest teams in Europe.

However, now the league title is one of the few things that's left for them this season. Kylian Mbappe's contract is the other. The Frenchman is set to become a free agent in June, something that the Parisians want to avoid at all costs. But in the meantime, they should also pay attention to the rest of the roster as one of their top prospects is reportedly considering to leave.

Report: While Mbappe decides on his future, a young prospect wants to leave PSG

PSG's priority is to tie Mbappe down to a new contract and it's completely understandable. The 23-year-old not only has a high market value to let him leave for free but he has also proven the impact he can make on the pitch.

So his departure would not only be a huge financial loss but also a huge setback for the team's continental aspirations. That being said, Paris Saint-Germain should not overlook the rest of their players - especially the youngsters, who are the future of the club.

But according to RMC Sport, El Chadaille Bitshiabu doesn't feel appreciated enough to continue at the Parc des Princes. The young defender is understood to be considering a move away due to lack of playing time despite his 16 years of age.

Bitshiabu, the youngest player of all time to make his debut at PSG, is expected to have a bright future ahead of him and to play regularly for the first team in the long term. He is under contract until 2024 but the likes of Salzburg and Bayern Munich have already shown interest in him, according to Foot Mercato and L'Equipe.

PSG have already been through this kind of situation when Christopher Nkunku decided to leave in 2019 for RB Leipzig. Even though they got around $14m in return, Paris lost a promising talent from their academy before he could shine for the first team. Will they make things different this time?