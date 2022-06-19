The transfer window began to pick up pace, and PSG have yet to surprise with a major signing. As reported by Marca, the French team tried to convince a key Real Madrid player by offering him a salary of €40M per year.

The transfer window began to pick up pace, and there were several signings, but the most significant of them were that of Darwin Nunez to Liverpool, Erling Haaland to Manchester City, and Aurelien Tchouameni to Real Madrid.

PSG have yet to surprise with a major signing, as is normally the case. The Parisian team is going through a period of change. Leonardo stepped down as PSG's sporting director, and reports claim that Mauricio Pochettino will no longer be the first-team coach.

In this context, as reported by Marca and even though PSG managed to renew Kylian Mbappe, the French team was looking to sign a key Real Madrid player.

PSG tried to sign a key Real Madrid player

According to Marca, PSG have been in constant communication with Vinicius Junior since November 2021 and have been urging him not to sign a new deal in Real Madrid. The Parisian team reportedly offered him a salary of 40,000,000 euros per year to turn down Madrid and move to PSG, but apparently, the large amount of money offered did not convince the 21-year-old player.

The Brazilian player is under contract with El Merengue until 2024, and they have been working on the renewal of his contract for several months. “I am happy at Real Madrid, I am close to my contract renewal, we are on the way, and I am very happy at the biggest club in the world. I don't want to leave here, I want to be here for as long as Marcelo, Karim Benzema, players who have made a beautiful history, and I want to continue as for them. I belong to Madrid, and I ‘am happy here", said Vinicius Junior a few weeks ago.

As reported by Marca, the forward will renew his contract with Real Madrid until 2026 or 2027, and his release clause will be €1 billion. The player's current clause is 350 million euros. Also, with the renewal of his contract, the Brazilian's salary is expected to rise. He currently earns around 3.2 million euros per season, which could reach 4 million euros with some bonuses, and is believed he will receive a salary of 10,000,000 per year.

The Brazilian has become a key player in Carlo Ancelotti's team. In the 2021-2022 season, he played 52 games out of a possible 56, scored 22 goals, and provided 20 assists. In addition, thanks to a goal he scored, Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League Final and won their 14th UCL.