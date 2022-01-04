Real Madrid contract talks with a Chelsea star who is expected to hit the free agency in the summer have reportedly broken down, which clears the way for PSG and Bayern Munich to make a move.

It looked like Real Madrid were about to repeat the formula that saw them bring David Alaba this season. Los Blancos were reportedly in talks for a pre-contract agreement with a Chelsea star whose deal is up in the summer.

However, according to Marca, negotiations between the La Liga giants and the player have broken down. While this could be great news for The Blues, they still have to hurry up if they don't want to lose him for nothing.

The likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have reportedly shown interest before and, with Real Madrid probably out of the picture, it could be the perfect moment for them to make an attempt to sign him.

Report: Real Madrid step away from negotiations with Chelsea star

Despite it was reported a few days ago that they already had an agreement in principle, the Spanish outlet claims that Real Madrid are no longer interested in Antonio Rudiger, who has entered the final six months of his deal at Stamford Bridge.

The Germany international has been stalling his contract renewal as Chelsea were apparently unwilling to satisfy his demands, which may have also been too high for El Merengue. However, Rudiger can still negotiate for a pre-contract agreement with other clubs.

PSG and Bayern were previously linked with the defender. The Bundesliga champions were understood to be more interested than the French side but were also reluctant to meet Rudiger's wage demands.

And just when it looked like his move to Real Madrid was all but done, this saga seems to have taken another huge twist as Rudiger's future remains up in the air. He won't be lacking in offers, of course, but maybe he'll have to lower his demands.