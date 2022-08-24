PSG has a locker room full of stars, which also means there's a lot of ego around. Now, it was revealed a new nickname for Kylian Mbappe that could mean the end to his relationship with Neymar.

To keep a locker room calm is everything for a soccer manager, but it is too difficult when there are a lot of stars around. Kylian Mbappe has been under the spotlight since his renewal with PSG as some fans say that he is in control of the team. Now, he has received a new nickname by one of his teammates that could be a direct message for Neymar to end their relationship.

Soccer fans joked about Kylian Mbappe's renewal with PSG through all the summer. The French striker was seduced by Real Madrid, but at the end he extended his contract with the Parisiens as they fulfilled all of his needs. That's why the memes judged him and said he was now the club's owner.

But those reactions are not so unfounded. Some reactions by Kylian Mbappe have revealed that his attitude towards his teammates might nt be the best. Recently, he had a discussion with Neymar about who was going to take a penalty, but the Brazilian won it. Now, that problem could have ended their relationship as the French was upset about him not getting that opportunity to score.

Kylian Mbappe's new nickname could be a direct message to Neymar's favorite superhero

Kylian Mbappe is known as "The Turtle" or "Donatello", but he might have a new nickname that could compromise the locker room's peace from now on, especially with Neymar.

After PSG's 7-1 victory against Lille, in which Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick, his teammates were thrilled about his performancem, but especially Achraf Hakimi. The left back signed the ball that the forward took home with the nickname "Penguin N°1" and, despites this could seem harmless, it could also have something else behind.

The Brazilian has said multiple times that his favorite superhero is Batman. One of the biggest villians for the Dark Knight is... The Penguin. It was not revealed the real reason why Hakimi called Mbappe like that, but fans started to make this theories about this being a direct message to Neymar.