Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo opened up about Sergio Ramos' struggles since he joined the Ligue 1 club. The veteran defender has only played five games after a much hyped arrival in the summer.

A few months ago, it looked like Paris Saint-Germain were ready to become the best team on the planet. The Ligue 1 club made a number of stellar signings in the summer, including Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, among others.

However, the months have passed and Mauricio Pochettino's team is still a work in progress as not all the new arrivals lived up to the expectations. Even Messi has left much to be desired on many occasions.

But if there's a player who has been a huge disappointment so far, it is Sergio Ramos. The veteran center-back's arrival made a lot of noise in the offseason, as he left Real Madrid after 16 seasons to sign for PSG in a free transfer, yet he has failed to become the leader of the defense.

Leonardo breaks silence on Sergio Ramos' struggles at PSG

PSG sporting director Leonardo is known for speaking his mind and that's been the case again when he talked to L'Equipe about Sergio Ramos' first season at the Parc des Princes.

“When we signed him he was fit. As of now, he’s played five games," Leonardo said, as quoted by The Athletic. "Unfortunately, things haven’t gone as we imagined. It’s difficult for him and for everyone else. But we are clear with him. The day it’s said that he can no longer play, it’ll be clear to everyone. That’s not the case.

“But not being able to play makes it hard for him to be a leader. The season isn’t over yet, we’ll wait before drawing conclusions. But I’m not afraid of taking responsibility for my errors when I make them. Nasser (Al Khelaifi, PSG’s chairman) has complete faith in me and gives me real autonomy, and I thank him for that. Being able to work in this mindset gives you a lot of desire. It’s important. That’s also why I say that PSG is a big club.”

Sergio Ramos, 35, signed a two-year contract with PSG as a free agent last summer. He has only made five appearances so far and scored one goal against Reims in a comfortable 4-0 win. Ramos spent most of the season on the sidelines due to a calf injury and continuous setbacks in his recovery process. Now, reports suggest he intends to be ready for the UEFA Champions League return leg vs. Real Madrid.