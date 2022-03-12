Reports have surfaced after Paris Saint-Germain's crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the mid-week, that the club's hierarchy is willing to let Neymar depart during the summer transfer window.

Paris Saint-Germain have failed to achieve their main goal again this season, to win the UEFA Champions League. As a result of Karim Benzema's 17-minute hat trick, the French side crashed early out of the Champions League for the second time in three years.

Even though the Red-and-Blues have spent a lot of time and money on this tournament, it seems like a significant downward step after reaching the Final and Semi-Finals in successive seasons. The wealthy Qatari owners have pumped out an incredible sum of around €1.5 billion since the takeover in 2011, bringing in the world's biggest stars in order to finally put their hands on the European club champions crown.

Despite their dominance in Ligue 1 and their seven consecutive French championships, coach Mauricio Pochettino will not be assessed on his domestic record at the end of the season. As a result, the French media also announce a sensational development of events, as the Qatari owners could be forced to make some drastic moves.

PSG-Neymar: The end is near?

French journalist Romain Molina reports that the club have decided to get rid of Neymar in the summer. It is the independent reporter who usually dives deep into the Parisian side's problems and reveals details that were meant to be kept private.

If he is to be believed, the PSG hierarchy is dissatisfied with the Brazilian and wants to sell him at the end of the season. Apparently, the 30-year-old forward has failed to live up to the expectations, even though he has been at the club for nearly five years now.

PSG are ready to sell the left-winger below market value, although they splashed a record sum of €222 million. It still holds the record for the most expensive transfer of all time in history. The French giants reportedly want to get rid of the Brazil international as soon as possible in spite of the fact that his contract is slated to expire in June 2025.