Cristiano Ronaldo's comeback to the Premier League is still fresh in everyone's minds, but he might be on his way out of England to join one of soccer's powerhouses and meet up with his all-time rival, Lionel Messi.

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo's agent is said to have offered the 36-year-old's services to Paris Saint-Germain. When he returned to Old Trafford in the summer, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner signed a two-year contract, but he is already being linked with a move elsewhere due to the club's troubles.

Despite being one of the greatest players of all time, CR7 is not suited to high-pressing situations and has already been chastised this season for being too immobile off the ball. Some have speculated that the new Rangnick will just ignore the Portuguese great, relegating him to the bench or possibly attempting to ship him off.

It is unclear how the Portuguese veteran would fit into German expert Ralf Rangnick's plans at Old Trafford, as he has already been ruled out of Sunday's Premier League Matchday 15 game against Crystal Palace.

PSG to replace Kylian Mbappe with Cristiano Ronaldo?

Following the failure of PSG to tie Kylian Mbappe to a new deal, Catalan outlet El Nacional alleges that superagent Jorge Mendes has given them the chance to sign Ronaldo. Mendes believes the Frenchman will leave Paris on a free transfer to La Liga giants Real Madrid next summer.

Rangnick's appointment at Man United, according to the report, may turn out to be a changing moment in the 36-year-old's career because of the former Leipzig coach's devotion to nurturing young players. It would imply that Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the world's top players for the past 12 years or more, would finally be able to play together on the same side.

With his brace against Arsenal in midweek, Ronaldo has already scored over 800 goals in his career. United's star has previously indicated his desire to retire at Old Trafford, but he has also stated his want to retire at other teams, notably Sporting in Portugal, where he began his professional career in 2002.