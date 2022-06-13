The future of Sergio Ramos at Paris Saint-Germain could be at risk as the French club is reportedly going after a world-class center-back in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Last year, the arrival of Sergio Ramos in France sparked a lot of excitement in the streets of Paris. The veteran defender made his way to the Parc des Princes with many UEFA Champions League medals under his belt after a successful stint with Real Madrid.

However, his first year with PSG left a lot to be desired. Haunted by constant physical problems, Ramos barely saw the field in his first season with the Parisians, who expected to rely on him for big Champions League nights.

While his contract would keep him at the club for at least one more year, Paris Saint-Germain could set their sights on a world-class defender regardless, according to reports.

Report: PSG eye star defender as Sergio Ramos’ physical issues remain a concern

According to Italian outlet Corriere della Sera, Paris Saint-Germain are willing to pay €60 million for Inter Milan center-back Milan Skriniar – for whom they initially bid €50 million.

The Serie A giants, however, would demand €80 million to let the Croatia international leave. Needless to say, PSG can easily afford those figures if they really want Skriniar.

The appointment of Luis Campos as the new soccer advisor seems to be the key behind PSG’s interest in the defender. Last season, Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe failed to respond in the most important moments, especially in the Real Madrid series.

Skriniar wouldn’t join PSG just to warm the bench, which means that one of the aforementioned defenders would make room for him in the starting lineup. And unless he gets back to his best form, Ramos’ chances to start would be even lower.