The football world is buzzing with news about Kylian Mbappe‘s uncertain future at Paris Saint-Germain. The French superstar is currently in conflict with the club, leading to speculations about a potential exit. This rocky relationship between Mbappe and PSG has hit a critical point, raising doubts about his next move.

PSG finds itself in a delicate situation due to the escalating conflict. The club faces the risk of losing Mbappe on a free transfer next year if a resolution is not reached. To avoid this financial setback, they are actively exploring the possibility of selling the talented forward. Their aim is to secure a transfer fee and prevent his departure without any compensation.

Amid this issue they confirmed Luis Enrique as their new head coach. However, they have also started signing players like they did with Marco Asensio. This time they announced the arrival of talented attacking player Lee Kang-In, a 22-year-old South Korean coming from La Liga’s side Mallorca.

Who is Lee Kang-In?

PSG has officially completed the signing of Kang-In Lee, securing the 22-year-old attacking midfielder until 2028. Lee, who is originally from Incheon, South Korea, began his football journey at Valencia CF at the age of 10.

Making his debut for the first team in 2018 at just 17 years old, he went on to amass 62 appearances and score three goals for Valencia. In 2021, Lee joined RCD Mallorca, where he enjoyed a fruitful season, featuring in 39 matches, scoring six goals, and providing six assists.

He has also represented South Korea internationally, including the FIFA 2022 World Cup. “It’s incredible to be able to join one of the biggest clubs in the world, with some of the greatest players in the world. I can’t wait to start this new adventure”, Lee said.