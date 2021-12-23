It looks like Paris Saint-Germain will begin to get rid of a number of players to reduce the size of their roster. According to Fabrizio Romano, there's already one player who'll say goodbye to Lionel Messi and company and join La Liga.

The last transfer window saw Paris Saint-Germain make arguably the best business in recent years by landing the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, among others, to boost an already powerful squad headlined by Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

While the addition of so many talented players immediately made PSG heavy favorites for the biggest prizes at stake this season, including the elusive UEFA Champions League, it has also had a significant impact on their wage bill.

Besides, Mauricio Pochettino suddenly found himself with far more players than he's capable of selecting game in and game out, as there's not room for everyone. That's why Paris are reportedly willing to let a number of players leave, and one of them seems to be on the verge of moving to Spain.

Report: PSG begin clearout by sending a player on loan to La Liga

The stellar arrivals who made their way to Parc des Princes last summer have automatically increased everyone's expectations for PSG this season. But, simultaneously, they left a number of players with no room in the squad.

Therefore, Paris are ready to offload some of their outcasts. According to Fabrizio Romano, Rafinha Alcantara is closing in on a six-month loan move to Real Sociedad until June 2022.

The Brazilian midfielder has only played five games this season and has various names ahead of him for a place in the lineup. The 28-year-old's contract is up in 2023, so the Spanish side may consider making the move permanent next summer, depending on his previous erformances.

Rafinha emerged from Barcelona's academy but has struggled to have playing time at Camp Nou, spending loan spells in Celta and Inter Milan before joining PSG for €1.5m in 2020.