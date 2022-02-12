Instead of letting him leave as a free agent once his contract expires in June, Paris Saint-Germain are planning to keep Kylian Mbappe for a bit longer. Mauricio Pochettino's side want to make him their most paid player by offering him a short-term renewal

With Kylian Mbape and Lionel Messi starring against Rennes, Paris Saint-Germain increased their lead over second-placed Marseille to enormous 16 points, although until the 92nd minute, the Red-and-Blues did not have a single accurate shot on goal.

Mauricio Pochettino's players' frustration was noticeable throughout the game, especially after Mbappe netted a goal in the 65th minute which was eventually disallowed. However, in the dying minutes of what seemed like a possible draw, it was again the Frenchman's shot that beat Rennes' goalkeeper, all thanks to Lionel Messi's assist.

Mbappe's goal this weekend was his 12th in the French Ligue 1 this season, putting him on a tie with none else but his teammate Lionel Messi for the most goals scored in one of Europe's top five leagues before the age of 24.

Mbappe set to become PSG's highest earner

Paris Saint-Germain are fighting tooth and nail to keep hold of the striker, who is poised to become a free agent at the end of the season. Real Madrid are thought to be the front-runners to lure the 23-year-old away from his homeland France, having offered him a five-year contract with a salary of €40 million per year, German publication BILD revealed earlier.

Meanwhile, Mbappe is rumored to make €25 million per year at the Parc des Princes. Only Lionel Messi with €41 million and Neymar with €36.8 million are said to earn more at the Qatari-owned powerhouse. In order to keep him a little while longer, instead of losing him on a Bosman deal this summer, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is set to offer him an extravagant short-term contract, which would make him their highest-paid player, as reported by RMC Sport.

PSG will come up with the Whites next in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, February 15. "I'm still undecided. Even though playing against Real Madrid changes a lot of things, and even if I'm free to do whatever I want now, I'm not going to do things like that, and I'm not going to talk to our opponents now", the talented star commented about his future earlier this month.