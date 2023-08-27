On more than one occasion, after confirming his departure from PSG, Lionel Messi acknowledged that he didn’t have a good time in France. The legend didn’t expect to leave Barcelona and, as a consequence, he couldn’t fully adapt to Paris alongside his family.

Another factor which complicated the Argentine’s stay with Paris Saint-Germain was the tough attitude of their ultras. Those fans repeatedly made him feel the pressure by booing in Parc des Princes and chanting against him at the club’s headquarters. It often included insults.

Now, in a shocking turn of events, some PSG ultras traveled to the United States. They arrived at DRV PNK Stadium, the stadium of Inter Miami, only to leave a giant banner at the entrance which quickly went viral on social media.

PSG ultras send a big threat to Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is doing magic with Inter Miami. One of the worst teams in the MLS just won the 2023 Leagues Cup and got a ticket to the U.S. Open Cup final. The star from Argentina scored ten goals in eight matches, but he wasn’t going to stop there.

On Saturday, Lionel Messi made his official MLS debut against the New York Red Bulls on the road. In minute 89′, Lionel Messi scored a magnificent goal after a tremendous combination with Jordi Alba and Benjamin Cremaschi. Another win.

However, some fans of PSG aren’t happy with the player and traveled all the way to Miami to send him a threat. “Messi: Finally rid of the rude” was the message on the flag they hung before the away match of Inter Miami against New York Red Bulls.

In a very important detail, the ultras did the exact same thing this weekend during PSG’s match against Lens at Parc des Princes. They displayed a similar banner for Neymar, who went to play in Saudi Arabia for Al Hilal.