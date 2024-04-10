PSG are on high alert after the terrorist group ISIS issued a bomb threat for the Wednesday Champions League quarter final clash with Barcelona.

PSG and Barcelona will go on as scheduled although French authorities are on heightened alert following the threat of a bomb by terrorist group ISIS and the recent cyberattacks PSG has suffered in recent days.

An elite anti-terrorist unit has been deployed at the Parc des Princes and will have presence inside and outside the stadium. A source within the Interior Ministry in France stated, ‘Officers from the BRI, under the jurisdiction of the Paris Police Prefecture, will support the police deployed inside the Parc des Princes perimeter” reported The Mirror.

The group in question apparently is an Afghanistan-based “cousin” cell of ISIS, ISIS-K, as they are known and has been issuing threats against various cities across Europe.

PSG suffer ticketing cyber attack

With a heavy police and anti-terrorist unit presence at the stadium, authorities are also investigating a reported cyber-attack on PSG’s ticketing system in the last two days.

Authorities indicate that the cyber-attacks could relate to the terrorist group trying to obtain tickets to be able to enter the stadium freely. A total of 48,000 fans are expected to watch PSG and Barcelona play at the Parc des Princes.

A police source commented, “Beyond anti-terrorism units, there will be up to 500 officers in and around the Parc des Princes. They will be supported by a range of security devices, including drones, as well as intelligence agencies.’