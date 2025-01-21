Former Chiefs, Washington QB Alex Smith names big difference between Patrick Mahomes and Jayden Daniels

The NFL season is slowly entering its defining stage, and four major teams are in pursuit of a Super Bowl appearance. The Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, and the Washington Commanders with Jayden Daniels could face off in the ultimate game. Alex Smith, the quarterback who’s worn both jerseys, spoke about the key difference between these two standout players.

Daniels‘ breakout in the league has been one of the pleasant surprises of this season. His playing style and determination in key moments have led many analysts to project him as one of the top players at his position in the near future.

Alex Smith, on the other hand, shared his thoughts on a key difference between the former LSU player and the star of Andy Reid’s team, Patrick Mahomes. In a recent appearance on @GetUpESPN, Smith made it clear that the Chiefs quarterback doesn’t need as many weapons on offense to get the job done.

“Now, listen, he is phenomenal and I agree with Dan, he is right there. but the weapons he has, the offense he plays in, Patrick does more with less than any other quarterback,” Smith said.

The Commanders have a key absence for the game against the Eagles

The Washington Commanders have been one of the surprises in this NFL Playoff and are just one step away from reaching the Super Bowl. Led by an inspired Daniels, they will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the next round, with the confirmed absence of a key player from their roster.

During the recent victory against the Detroit Lions, offensive lineman Sam Cosmi suffered a torn ACL and will be out for the remainder of the season. Dan Quinn clarified to the press the plan moving forward and how they will look to replace him.

“Trent [Scott] took the bulk of the reps inside. As we go and as we get into this week, we’ll see what all the matchups are and how we want to go about and look at it. But I thought Trent really did a good job,” the HC said.

“We do rotate him some inside and sometimes it’s even on the show team if a player needs other reps. Because at this time of the year, the reps are valuable, you know this. So, they’re not as many as you have during the early part of the season. So, for him, sometimes that’s in a walkthrough, might just be on the carded spot, but he has the experience on both sides. It’s both tackles and so he really nailed it.”

Dan Quinn, head coach of the Washington Commanders

What’s next for the Commanders?

With the main goal of reaching the Super Bowl, Dan Quinn’s team will travel to Philadelphia on Sunday, January 26, to face the Eagles in what is expected to be a tough matchup.

The stage will be the impressive Lincoln Financial Field, and the winner of this matchup will travel to New Orleans for the final game, where they will face the winner of the Chiefs vs Bills showdown.