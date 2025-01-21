Real Madrid is enduring a challenging period in high-stakes matches, particularly in the Champions League, where they currently sit 20th in the overall standings. This position leaves them outside direct qualification for the Round of 16. Also, Real Madrid have suffered back-to-back El Clasico defeats, each by a four-goal margin. Amid this turbulent stretch, rumors have surfaced about Carlo Ancelotti’s potential departure from the club. However, Carlo Ancelotti addressed the speculation with a firm and decisive response.

“I want to be very clear: I will never decide when I will leave this club in my life. I know perfectly well that it will come one day, but the day will not be decided by me. It could be tomorrow or in one or five years. I have the advantage that Florentino will be here for four more years and I have the goal of reaching them with him. We can say goodbye together,” stated Carlo Ancelotti on press conference.

Carlo Ancelotti was at the center of reports yesterday from Spanish outlet Onda Cero, which claimed he was planning to step down as Real Madrid’s head coach at the end of the season by his own decision. However, Ancelotti swiftly denied the claims, stating that he has not decided on a departure date.

Carlo Ancelotti emphasized that he would never make such a decision unilaterally and reaffirmed his intention to remain at the club until Florentino Perez’s presidency concludes.

Spanish La Liga EA Sports soccer match Girona vs Real Madrid at Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain, 07 december 2024 Ancelotti

Despite the criticism Real Madrid is currently facing, it is important to remember Carlo Ancelotti’s remarkable achievements with the club. He is the coach who guided Real Madrid to their most recent Champions League triumph and led the legendary squad that secured the club’s long-awaited 10th Champions League title after a 12-year drought.

Carlo Ancelotti has faced significant challenges this season due to key absences in the squad. Dani Carvajal, widely regarded as one of the best right-backs in the world, is sidelined for the entire campaign with an injury, as is center-back Eder Militao. Despite these obstacles, the Italian coach has kept Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga and firmly in contention for a spot in the Champions League Round of 16.

Can Real Madrid win the Champions League this season?

As many fans often say, you can never count Real Madrid out. The Spanish club have consistently demonstrated that, even when they are not among the favorites in certain editions of the Champions League, their mystique and experience in the competition make them formidable opponents. With numerous players in the squad boasting at least two Champions League titles, they possess the knowledge and composure needed to excel on Europe’s biggest stage.

Nevertheless, Real Madrid’s shortcomings in certain positions have been exposed, largely due to injuries to key players. Dani Carvajal’s absence at right-back has underscored the urgent need for reinforcements, as neither Lucas Vazquez nor Lorenzo Aguado have proven ready to fill the starting role in the short term.

Furthermore, the club must strengthen its defensive stability, a glaring weakness throughout the campaign, if they hope to remain serious contenders in the Champions League.