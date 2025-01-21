NFL News: Andy Reid reveals key to Travis Kelce's longstanding role with the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs will play in their seventh consecutive AFC Conference Final when they take on the Buffalo Bills this Sunday. Head coach Andy Reid was pleased with the team’s performance in the NFL playoffs, but was careful not to be too harsh on star Travis Kelce.

Kelce, the Chiefs’ tight end, turned in an outstanding performance with five receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown, marking his ninth 100-plus yard playoff game, the most in NFL history. The performance underscores the 35-year-old veteran’s importance to Reid’s team’s continued success in the postseason.

Since being selected by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Kelce has gradually become a key star for the team. Reid, who arrived in Kansas City the same year as the 35-year-old tight end, knows the key to sustained success over 12 seasons.

Reid revealed key to Kelce’s longstanding role with Chiefs

“It’s not only his energy. It’s that positive mindset that you can do anything. I think he does a great job with that and being able to show it to the guys. We come together the right way; anything’s possible. That’s the thing I appreciate the most. I also appreciate that at his age, he goes out there every day and practices hard”, Reid revealed at a press conference.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 29, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

“Everybody asks about age or physical ability or anything. I just think you’ve got a variety of guys we’ve been able to use around him, and when we didn’t, teams were ganging up on him. It’s a good problem now because guys are healthy, and we’ve got choices out there. They can’t really just focus on him”, he sentenced.

Kelce’s records in the last season

In addition to his record in postseason games, Kelce earned his 10th Pro Bowl selection. Also, in the Week 17 regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Chiefs veteran became the player with the most touchdown receptions in Kansas City history, surpassing Tony Gonzalez.