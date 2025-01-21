Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores brace to give Al Nassr the win vs. Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to deliver for Al Nassr. The Portuguese superstar found the back of the net twice to give his team the victory 3-1 against Al Khaleej during Matchday 16 of the Saudi Pro League.

With this crucial victory, Al Nassr moves into third place, keeping their title aspirations alive as the season heats up. Ronaldo’s performance underscores his pivotal role in the squad’s pursuit of league glory.

Following Al Hamsal’s first-half red card for Al Khaleej, Al Nassr kept the pressure on throughout the match. The breakthrough finally came in the 65th minute when Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net with a clinical finish, capitalizing on a brilliant backheel assist from his compatriot Otávio.

Cristiano Ronaldo secured the victory for Al Nassr with his second goal of the match. The play was set up by Haqawi, who ran down the field before delivering an easy assist to the Portuguese star, who calmly slotted the ball into the net, scoring Al Nassr’s third and final goal to cap off a commanding performance.

With these goals, Cristiano Ronaldo reached an incredible 919 career goals, moving closer to his ultimate target of 1,000. The strike also marked his 19th goal for Al Nassr this season and surpassed Aleksandar Mitrović as the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League, with 13 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s huge impact at Al Nassr

Despite not securing an official title with Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo’s individual brilliance continues to leave a mark in Saudi football. The Portuguese star has reached an impressive milestone of 101 goal contributions in just 92 matches for the club, tallying 83 goals and 18 assists since his arrival.

While Ronaldo’s prolific scoring has been undeniable, team success has remained elusive. He has finished as a runner-up in four major tournaments with Al Nassr: the Saudi Super Cup, the King’s Cup, and twice in the Saudi Pro League. His only silverware came in the Arab Club Champions Cup, a competition not officially recognized by the AFC or FIFA.

