Paris Saint-Germain will receive Auxerre in a game valid for the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be the last game in Ligue 1 before the stoppage due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Auxerre have had a difficult season as they currently have 13 points, only 2 more than AC Ajaccio, the last ones to be relegated. It is more than clear that they need points to get away from the bottom of the standings.

Although in truth, it is possible that in this Matchday a draw is an excellent result for them, since their rivals will be the leaders of Ligue 1 and one of the best teams on the continent. Paris Saint-Germain are 5 points ahead of Lens, their immediate pursuers, and they want to say goodbye with a victory before the World Cup.

PSG vs Auxerre: Date

This game between PSG and Auxerre for the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France this Sunday, November 13 at 7:00 AM (ET).

PSG vs Auxerre: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 AM

CT: 6:00 AM

MT: 5:00 AM

PT: 4:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch PSG vs Auxerre

This 2022/2023 Ligue 1 game between PSG and Auxerre can be seen in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. If you are in Japan and Germany, you can watch it on DAZN. Other options in the US: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

