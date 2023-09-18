PSG will host Borussia Dortmund this Tuesday, September 19 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions’ League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
This is one of the most intriguing matches of Matchday 1 in the Champions’ League group stage. On one side, we have Paris Saint-Germain, who have considered this tournament their primary goal for several years. However, their start to the season has not been very good. Despite the criticisms directed at Neymar and Messi, PSG‘s underwhelming performance has been evident
Despite this, they are determined to make a strong push in the UCL. Their opponents will be Borussia Dortmund, who came close to winning the Bundesliga last season. This season, they are eager to put aside their past disappointments and focus on competing in all the tournaments they participate in.
PSG vs Borussia Dortmund: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (September 20)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (September 20)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (September 20)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 20)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 20)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (September 20)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (September 20)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (September 20)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
PSG vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Fox Sports 2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: City Sports
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Belgium: Next Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 2
Brazil: TNT Brasil, GUIGO, HBO Max, TNT Go, Estádio TNT Sports
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Canal+ France, RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct, Free
Germany: Amazon Prime Video
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: TNT Sports 3, discovery+, LiveScore App, discovery+ App
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: Sky Sport Arena, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 253
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Golf
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Variety
Spain: Movistar Champions League 3, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Football, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport 2 Live, Blue Sport, RMC Sport 1, Canal+ France
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia
United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 3, discovery+ App
USA: Paramount+, ViX