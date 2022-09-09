Paris Saint-Germain welcome Brest to the Parc des Princes on Saturday, September 10, on Matchday 7 of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 aiming to pick up their third victory in a row. Here, you will find the kick-off time and how to watch this exciting game in different parts of the world. fuboTV (7-day free trial) will broadcast the game in the US. If you're in Canada, tune in to fuboTV Canada.
PSG return home riding on a two-game winning streak thanks to road victories against Toulouse and Nantes. Last time in the French capital, Christophe Galtier's men shared the points with AS Monaco.
On the other hand, the visitors are in a tough spot in the French league as they sit 17th in the standings with only five points after six games. Will Brest pull off a shock in their trip to Paris, or will the hosts take care of business?
PSG vs Brest: Kick-Off Time
Australia: 1 AM (Sunday)
Bahamas: 11 AM
Bangladesh: 9 PM
Barbados: 11 AM
Belize: 9 AM
Botswana: 5 PM
Brazil: 12 PM
Brunei: 11 PM
Burundi: 5 PM
Cameroon: 4 PM
Canada: 11 AM (EDT)
Eswatini: 5 PM
Ethiopia: 6 PM
Fiji: 3 AM (Sunday)
France: 5 PM
Gambia: 3 PM
Germany: 5 PM
Ghana: 3 PM
Guyana: 11 AM
India: 8:30 PM
Ireland: 4 PM
Italy: 5 PM
Jamaica: 10 AM
Kenya: 6 PM
Lesotho: 5 PM
Liberia: 3 PM
Malawi: 5 PM
Malaysia: 11 PM
Malta: 5 PM
Mauritius: 7 PM
Mexico: 10 AM
Namibia: 5 PM
Netherlands: 5 PM
New Zealand: 3 AM (Sunday)
Nigeria: 4 PM
Pakistan: 8 PM
Papua New Guinea: 1 AM (Sunday)
Philippines: 11 PM
Portugal: 4 PM
Rwanda: 5 PM
Sierra Leone: 3 PM
Singapore: 11 PM
Solomon Islands: 2 AM (Sunday)
South Africa: 5 PM
South Sudan: 5 PM
Spain: 5 PM
Sri Lanka: 8:30 PM
Sudan: 5 PM
Tanzania: 6 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 11 AM
Uganda: 6 PM
UK: 4 PM
United States: 11 AM (ET)
Zambia: 5 PM
Zimbabwe: 5 PM
PSG vs Brest: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: beIN Sports Connect
Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro
Brunei: beIN Sports 3 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect
Burundi: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN Sports Canada
France: Amazon Prime Video
Gambia: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
India: Voot Select
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 254
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mauritania: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Mexico: Star+
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Eleven Sports 2 Poland, Canal+ Family
Portugal: Eleven Sports 6 Portugal
Rwanda: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Sierra Leone: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean
United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT