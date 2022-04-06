Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont clash on Matchday 31 of the 2021- 2022 Ligue 1 season. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US.

Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont will face each other at the Stade Gabriel Montpied Stadium in the 31st round of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. Here find out the date and kick-off time. To watch it in the US, tune in to FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

With 68 points, PSG are the undisputed leader and it is almost certain that they will once again be the French league champions. They have only lost 4 games out of 30. The team led by Mauricio Pochettino comes from defeating Lorient 5-1, with two goals scored by Kylian Mbappé, one by Lionel Messi, and another by Neymar. “When the attackers score, it's always good for the team, it's good for the whole team. And I think they are happy; they are gaining confidence and I think that is very important. And the performance was good. I mean, the whole team today was very professional in their performance, and we are happy”, said Pochettino after de match.

On the other hand, Clermont have lost 16 matches of 30, and they are only 5 points away from the relegation zone. For the game against PSG, Clement will wear a jersey supporting the candidacy of the city of Clermont-Ferrand and the Massif Central for the title of European Capital of Culture in 2028.

PSG vs Clermont: Date

PSG vs Clermont: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch PSG vs Clermont

The game to be played between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont on Matchday 31 of the Ligue 1 will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).