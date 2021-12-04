Paris Saint-Germain will welcome Club Brugge at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Matchday 6 of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Group Stage on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 12:45 PM (ET). Here you will find when and how to watch this thrilling Group A Matchday 6 game in the US. To watch the game in the US tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) and Paramount+ (Free Trial).
This will be both their fourth UCL and overall meeting. There are no surprises here as Paris Saint-Germain are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on two occasions so far; Club Brugge are yet to grab a triumph to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on September 15, 2021, and it ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw at the Jan Breydel Stadion in Brugge in their first Group A encounter. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year in the UEFA Champions League 2021-2022 campaign.
PSG vs Club Brugge: Date
The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Group A Matchday 6 game between PSG and Club Brugge will be played on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Parc des Princes in Paris.
PSG vs Club Brugge: Time by State in the US
ET: 12:45 PM
CT: 11:45 AM
MT: 10:45 AM
PT: 9:45 AM
TV Channel in the US to watch PSG vs Club Brugge for 2021/22 UEFA Champions League
The game to be played between PSG and Club Brugge on the sixth matchday of the UEFA Champions League Group А will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free Trial) and Paramount+ in the United States. Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDNxtra.