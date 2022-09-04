Paris Saint-Germain will host Juventus in a group stage game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League. Here, you can take a look at the probable lineups of both teams for this exciting game.

The 2022/2023 edition of the Champions League begins and in the group stage two teams will face each other that will undoubtedly fight to reach the final instances of this UCL. On the one hand, there will be Juventus, a team that thanks to its new players have improved a lot compared to what their performances were last year.

On the other hand, Paris Saint-Germain have been fighting for several years to win their first Champions League, and it is expected that at least this year they can go far thanks to their star-studded squad. It will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting games among all those played in this group stage.

PSG Probable lineup

Galtier has almost his entire squad, except for the injured Julian Draxler and Timothee Pembele. Sergio Ramos, Neymar, Nuno Mendes and Renato Sanches all came off the bench during the weekend's win at Nantes, and could be among the starters again.

PSG possible starting XI: Donarumma; Ramos, Marquinhos, Kimpembe; Hakimi, Sanches, Verratti, Bernat; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar.

Juventus Probable lineup

Juventus has several injured, including Paul Pogba, Marley Ake, Adrien Rabiot, Kaio Jorge, Wojciech Szczesny, and Federico Chiesa. Leonardo Bonucci could return to the starting team, so Danilo would move to the right. Also, Dusan Vlahovic would replace Arkadiusz Milik.

Juventus possible starting XI: Perin; Danilo, Bonucci, Bremer, Sandro; Locatelli, Paredes, McKennie; Cuadrado, Vlahovic, Kostic.

