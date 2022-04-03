Paris Saint-Germain and Lorient clash off on Sunday at Park Des Princes in the 30th round of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. Check out the lineups for this exciting French league clash.

Paris Saint-Germain will welcome Lorient will clash off at the Park Des Princes in Paris in Round 30 of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season on Sunday, April 3, 202, at 2:45 PM (ET). Here, you will find the lineups of both teams that will appear on Matchday 30 of the French Ligue 1. You can watch the game on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their jubilee 30th Ligue 1 meeting. Interestingly, Paris Saint-Germain are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 15 occasions so far; Girondins de Lorient have grabbed a triumph just eight times to this day, and the remaining six matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game took place on December 22, 2021, when the Red and Blues salvaged a late 1-1 draw away at the Stade du Moustoir in Lorient. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Ligue 1 season.

PSG lineup

News on the return of left-back Juan Bernat and Layvin Kurzawa will be revealed in Saturday's medical report. Sergio Ramos, despite his calf injury, might yet get some playing time.

After recovering from flu-like symptoms in time for Argentina's last international outing, Lionel Messi is poised to retake his rightful place at the top of the attacking triangle. Angel Di Maria has recovered from a hamstring injury, while Ander Herrera has recovered from an eye illness, giving Mauricio Pochettino some breathing room.

PSG starting XI:

Donnaruma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Pereira, Paredes, Gueye; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar.

Lorient lineup

Lorient manager Christophe Pelissier will have to make changes in the midfield due to the suspension of Bonke Innocent due to a buildup of yellow cards, despite the fact that the Nigerian international had already suffered an adductor injury during the interval.

Fabien Lemoine is aiming to be healthy for the encounter. Enzo Le Fee will play in the absence of Innocent. The injured Stephane Diarra and Samuel Loric will not be able to make it to Sunday's game.

Lorient starting XI:

Dreyer; Mendes, Laporte, Jenz, Petrot, Le Goff; Le Fee, Abergel, Monconduit; Kone, Ouattara.