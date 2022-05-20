Paris Saint-Germain and Metz clash off on Saturday at Parc des Princes in the final 38th round of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. Check out how to watch or live stream free the decisive game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

PSG vs Metz: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream online free 2021-22 Ligue 1 in the US

The final Round 38 of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season, between Paris Saint-Germain and Metz, will take place in Paris's famous Parc Des Princes. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this French Ligue 1 soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game free in the US. In the United States, you can watch the match on FuboTV (free trial).

This will be their 77th Ligue 1 matchup. Expectedly, Paris Saint-Germain lead the head-to-head series, having triumphed 43 times; Metz have won only 18 times, with the remaining 15 games ending in draws.

On September 22, 2021, the Parisiens triumphed 2-1 away at the Municipal St.-Symphorien in Metz, France, their most recent game. Due to this being the last match of the season, and a rematch from the first part of the 2021/2022 Ligue 1 campaign, it should be an even more enthralling encounter.

PSG vs Metz: Match Information

Date: Saturday, May 21, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Parc Des Princes, Paris

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial)

PSG vs Metz: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

PSG vs Metz: Storylines

Paris Saint-Germain have been in a decent form recently. In their last fixtures, they have managed two triumphs, as well as three draws (WDDDW). Meanwhile, Metz have been in a decent form, as they have won two times in their last five matches. In addition, they have two defeats and one draw (LLDWW).

The Parisians presently sit on top of Ligue 1 with 83 points in 37 matches so far. On the other side, the Maroons are situated 17 positions behind them, in 18th place of the Ligue 1 table with 31 points gained in 37 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a lengthy history of battles as their first one goes back to October 30, 1971, and it concluded in a 2-0 Metz triumph in the 1971/72 Ligue 1 season. Thanks to this fascinating battle, we shall see whether any one of the teams can get the three points in Round 38.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free PSG vs Metz in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Ligue 1 Matchday 36 game between PSG and Metz, to be played on Saturday, at the Parc Des Princes in Paris, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options are beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

PSG vs Metz: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of the Parisians. Caesars see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them -500 odds to claim a win in the final game of the season. On the other hand, the away side Metz have a whopping +1100 odds to cause an upset in the last 38th round.

If you are in Arizona, Illinois, New York, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, Caesars offers a lot of in-game promos which make betting live a lot of fun. Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

Caesars PSG -500 Metz +1100

* Odds via Caesars