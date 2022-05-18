Paris Saint-Germain and Metz clash off at Parc des Princes in the final 38th round of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

PSG vs Metz: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 38 of 2021-2022 Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain and Metz will clash at the Parc des Princes in Paris in the final Round 38 of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this Frech league soccer match in the US. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on FuboTV (free trial).

This will be their 77th Ligue 1 meeting. Paris Saint-Germain are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 43 occasions so far; Metz have grabbed a triumph just 18 times to this day, and the remaining 15 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game took place on September 22, 2021, when the Parisiens won narrowly 1-2 away at the Municipal St.-Symphorien in Metz. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Ligue 1 season.

PSG vs Metz: Date

The 2021-22 Ligue 1 Round 38 game between Paris Saint-Germain and Metz will be played on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

PSG vs Metz: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch PSG vs Metz in Ligue 1 2021-22

The game to be played between PSG and Metz on the last round of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options are beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.