Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco will face off at the Parc Des Princes in Paris in Round 18 of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season today, December 12, 2021. Here, you will find the time of this French Ligue 1 soccer match and where to watch it from different parts of the world. For example, in the US, you can watch the match on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 48th Ligue 1 meeting. No surprises here as Paris Saint-Germain are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 19 occasions so far; Monaco have grabbed a triumph 13 times to this day, and a great number of even 15 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game took place on May 19, 2021, when the Parisiens cruised to an easy 2-0 win away in Monaco in the previous 2020/21 Ligue 1 season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 Ligue 1 season.

PSG vs Monaco: Time of the game

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET), 1:45 PM (CT), 12:45 PM (MT), 11:45 AM (PT)

Canada: 11:45 AM (PT), 12:45 PM (MT), 1:45 PM (CT), 2:45 PM (ET), 3:45 PM (AT)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

PSG vs Monaco: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN Brasil

United States: fuboTV (Free Trial), beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Canada: beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canad

UK: BT Sport 3, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

France: Amazon Prime Video

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Spain: Esport3, tvG2