Paris Saint-Germain will host Monaco for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

PSG vs Monaco: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online Ligue 1 in your country

In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

The locals want to continue with the excellent performances they have had in their first three games. Not only were all of them victories, but they also won a wide difference: 5-0 against Clermont, 5-2 against Montpellier and 7-1 against Lille, for a total of 17 goals for and 3 against. Without a doubt, this is the path for PSG and they do not want to deviate from it.

Monaco know that they have a tough game ahead of them, but also that, among the Ligue 1 teams, they are possibly the only ones who could surprise the mighty Parisian side. Their start in the tournament was not the best, with 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss for a total of 4 points out of a possible 9. Even so, they hope to surprise at the Parc des Princes.

PSG vs Monaco: Kick-Off Time

PSG will play against Monaco for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 this Sunday, August 28 at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

Australia: 4:45 AM (August 29)

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Burundi: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

Gambia: 6:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Liberia: 6:45 PM

Malawi: 8:45 PM

Mauritius: 10:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Namibia: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Rwanda: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sudan: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Uganda: 9:45 PM

United Kingdom: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zambia: 8:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM

PSG vs Monaco: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Belize: ESPN3

Brazil: Star+

Brunei: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1 Thailand

Burundi: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Canada: beIN SPORTS en Español, fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN Sports Canada, Fanatiz Canada

France: Amazon Prime Video

Gambia: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

India: Voot Select, Sports18, Sports18 HD

International: bet365

Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italy, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mauritius: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN Sports English, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Mexico: ESPN3 Mexico, Star+

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Rwanda: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Sierra Leone: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

South Sudan: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Sudan: beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2

USA: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS

