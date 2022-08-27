Paris Saint-Germain will receive Monaco for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).
The locals want to continue with the excellent performances they have had in their first three games. Not only were all of them victories, but they also won a wide difference: 5-0 against Clermont, 5-2 against Montpellier and 7-1 against Lille, for a total of 17 goals for and 3 against. Without a doubt, this is the path for PSG and they do not want to deviate from it.
Monaco know that they have a tough game ahead of them, but also that, among the Ligue 1 teams, they are possibly the only ones who could surprise the mighty Parisian side. Their start in the tournament was not the best, with 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss for a total of 4 points out of a possible 9. Even so, they hope to surprise at the Parc des Princes.
PSG vs Monaco: Kick-Off Time
PSG will play against Monaco for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 this Sunday, August 28 at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France.
Australia: 4:45 AM (August 29)
Botswana: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Burundi: 8:45 PM
Cameroon: 7:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Ethiopia: 9:45 PM
Gambia: 6:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Liberia: 6:45 PM
Malawi: 8:45 PM
Mauritius: 10:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Namibia: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Rwanda: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Sudan: 8:45 PM
Tanzania: 9:45 PM
Uganda: 9:45 PM
United Kingdom: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Zambia: 8:45 PM
Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM
PSG vs Monaco: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2
Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Belize: ESPN3
Brazil: Star+
Brunei: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1 Thailand
Burundi: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Canada: beIN SPORTS en Español, fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN Sports Canada, Fanatiz Canada
France: Amazon Prime Video
Gambia: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
India: Voot Select, Sports18, Sports18 HD
International: bet365
Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italy, Sky Sport Football
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Mauritius: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN Sports English, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Mexico: ESPN3 Mexico, Star+
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Rwanda: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Sierra Leone: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
South Sudan: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Sudan: beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2
USA: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS