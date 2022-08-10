PSG is trying to be the Ligue 1 back-to-back champion this 2022. In its second week, Christophe Galtier's team will face Montpellier and here you will find all the info about date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this match for free.

PSG vs Montpellier: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free this 2022 Ligue 1 match

A new season has started and PSG is trying to get the Ligue 1 title for second consecutive year. In Week 2 of the 2022 campaign, Les Parisiens will receive Montpellier to seek another victory. Here, you will find all the details about date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this match. In the US, it will broadcast by fuboTV, which has a 7-day free trial.

Paris-Saint Germain has built, again, a dream team to compete for everything in the 2022-23 season. Christophe Galtier, PSG's new coach, will try to take advantage of one of the most powerful attacking trios in the world as it is the one regarding Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to win every title they have in their path.

As for their rival, it has been a good 2022 season start for them, but it has only been one game. Montpellier has one victory so far and is expecting to have a better campaign this year than the last one, where they ended in the 13th spot with 43 points.

PSG vs Montpellier: Date

PSG will host this Week 2 of the 2022 Ligue 1 season against Montpellier in the Parc de Princes. The match is scheduled for this Saturday, August 13, 2022.

PSG vs Montpellier: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch PSG vs Montpellier:

If you are in the United States, fuboTV (7-day free trial) is the best option to see the game between PSG and Montpellier for free. Other options are: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.