Paris Saint-Germain welcome Montpellier to the Parc des Princes on Matchday 2 of the 2022-23 Ligue 1. Find out here the predicted lineups for PSG's first home game of the season.

Following a great start to the 2022-23 campaign, Paris Saint-Germain head into their first home game of the season. On Saturday, PSG host Montpellier at the Parc des Princes on Matchday 2 of the Ligue 1. To watch the game in the US, tune in on fuboTV (free trial).

Christophe Galtier has begun his tenure at the helm of Paris on the right foot, leading the team to a comfortable win over Nantes in the 2022 Trophee des Champions before a commanding victory over Clermont in the first round of the domestic league.

The visitors, however, have also gotten off to a winning start as they took care of business against Troyes last weekend. Will they pull off a shock in the French capital? Or will the reigning champions get the job done at home? Let's take a look at the possible lineups.

PSG possible lineup

The most important news for Galtier is the return of Kylian Mbappe, who served his ban in the French Super Cup before missing the Clermont fixture due to pain in his adductor muscles. With Lionel Messi and Neymar also on board, PSG will be at full strength for this game.

PSG predicted lineup: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Achraf Hakimi, Marco Verratti, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes; Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar.

Montpellier predicted starting XI

Montpellier head coach Olivier Dall'Oglio received good news too, with Arnaud Nordin coming back from injury. However, he will have to replace Stephy Mavididi, who was subbed off after 30 minutes against Troyes due to a thigh problem.

Montpellier possible lineup: Jonas Omlin; Enzo Tchato, Falaye Sako, Mamadou Sakho, Theo Sainte-Luce; Teji Savanier, Joris Chotard; Faitout Maouassa, Wahbi Khazri, Arnaud Nordin; Elye Wahi.