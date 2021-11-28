Paris Saint Germain and Nice will face each other for Matchday 16 of Ligue 1 2021/22 at Parc des Princes. Here, find out the date, time and TV channel to watch this match in the US.

Paris Saint Germain will host Nice at Parc des Princes for Matchday 16 of the French Ligue 1 2021/22. The Parisians are leaders of the standings with 40 points, while the visitors are third in the table with 26 units. If you are in the US, you can watch it on fuboTV (free trial).

The home side is coming to this match after defeating 3-1 St-Etienne on Sunday as visitors. Lionel Messi was the star of the game with three assists in the three goals from PSG to comeback, while Marquinhos scored a double.

Despite the victory, PSG lost Neymar due to an horrifying ankle injury. Meanwhile, Nice will visit the leaders after losing 1-0 to Metz over the weekend. Can they upset Paris at home? Here, check out all the information about this match.

PSG vs Nice: Date

Paris Saint Germain and Nice will face each other for Matchday 16 of 2021/22 Ligue 1 on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. The match will take place at Parc des Princes in Paris, France. The hosts have only lost once in the league.

PSG vs Nice: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream PSG vs Nice

The match between PSG and Nice for Matchday 16 of 2021/22 Ligue 1 to be played on Wednesday, December 1, 2021will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV. You can also watch it on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.