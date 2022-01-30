PSG will face Nice this Monday, January 31 for the round of 16 of the French Cup. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

PSG vs Nice: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021/2022 NBA regular season in the US

Paris Saint Germain (the current leaders of the League 1) and Nice will face each other for round of 16 of this 2021/2022 French Cup. Here you will find everything there you need to know about this game, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US. You can watch it live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

Paris Saint Germain are candidates to win any competition they play, taking into account the star-studded team they have formed, among which Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar stand out. At a local level, they are absolute dominators in Ligue 1, and of course they also want to be in this French Cup.

In the case of Nice, they are currently the immediate pursuers of PSG in the standings. It can be said that they are one of the few teams that could really complicate the powerful Paris Saint Germain, and the team from the city of the same name is confident that they can face PSG, who are currently the absolute dominators in France.

PSG vs Nice: Match Information

Date: Monday, January 31, 2022

Time: 3:15 PM (ET)

Location: The Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV (Free Trial)

PSG vs Nice: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

PSG vs Nice: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Predictably, the statistics between these two teams are dominated by Paris Saint Germain who won 32 times out of the 74 times they played. Nice won 21 games and there were 21 draws. The match they will play for the round of 16 this Monday, January 31 will be the 75th in both. In this game, Nice will be looking to break a 5-year streak without beating PSG.

How to watch or live stream PSG vs Nice in the US

This game valid for the round of 16 of this 2021/2022 French Cup between Paris Saint Germain and Nice can be seen in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. Other options: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

PSG vs Nice: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly PSG are the favorite with -220 odds, while Nice have +550. A tie would finish in a +350 payout.

DraftKings Paris Saint Germain -220 Tie +350 Nice +550

*Odds via DraftKings