Though PSG now have a mighty offensive trio in Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe, Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has recently taken a subtle shot at the three superstars.

Paris Saint-Germain are finally starting to see the benefits of bringing Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe together. Last season things didn't go according to plan, but this year there seems to be a lot of chemistry between the three stars.

While Mbappe was one of the few bright spots of PSG in the 2021-22 season, Messi and Neymar have turned up their level in the current campaign. Even so, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has recently taken a jab at the three of them.

Back in the day, before PSG set up this offensive trio, the Swedish striker was the team's face. Zlatan spent six seasons in the French capital, scoring 156 goals in 180 appearances to help the club win 12 titles. For him, the Ligue 1 hasn't been the same since he left.

Zlatan puts himself above PSG stars Mbappe, Neymar, Messi

"Since I left France, everything has gone downhill," Ibrahimovic told Canal Plus, as quoted by Goal. "There is nothing to talk about anymore in France. France needs me, I don’t need France. Even if you have Mbappe, Neymar and Messi, it doesn’t help you because you don’t have God.”

This is certainly not the first time Zlatan makes this kind of comment. It's safe to say that for him, no league or club has been the same since he left. For instance, when his LA Galaxy tenure was over, Ibrahimovic said something similar about MLS.

However, it's still quite surprising that he believes this in regard to PSG. The Parisians have assembled one of the most powerful offensive trios in Europe, yet Zlatan claims it's not as impactful as him.

Ibrahimovic is now facing rehab from a knee surgery he underwent in May. At 41, Zlatan continues to defy Father Time as he intends to extend his career at AC Milan for as long as possible.