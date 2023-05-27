Lionel Messi gets one of soccer's greatest records after winning Ligue 1 with PSG

Lionel Messi doesn’t stop breaking records. In the last two years, the star from Argentina collected the major trophies missing in his career: the World Cup and Copa America.

Now, even with a very solid 2022-2023 season, Messi was constantly booed and criticized by PSG fans. However, at 35-years old, he just kept delivering and this Saturday became champion once again in France.

As a result, Lionel Messi has reached another extraordinary milestone in soccer history. By the way, he currently will share it with his former teammate, Dani Alves. Read here to find out the details.

Lionel Messi ties Dani Alves as the winningest player of all time

Paris Saint-Germain got a 1-1 draw on the road against Strasbourg and that brought some records for Lionel Messi. He has tied Dani Alves with 43 trophies as the winningest player in soccer history.

Furthermore, Messi scored at Stade de la Meineau and reached 496 goals. That makes him the all-time top scorer in the five big leagues in Europe: Spain, England, Italy, Germany and France.

Messi’s trophies with Argentina’s national team are: FIFA World Cup, Copa America, Finalissima, Olympic gold medal and the FIFA U-20 World Cup. At the club level: 4 Champions League, 3 FIFA Club World Cups, 3 UEFA Super Cups, 10 Spanish leagues (La Liga), 7 Spanish Cups (Copa del Rey), 8 Spanish Super Cups, 2 French leagues (Ligue 1) and one French Super Cup.