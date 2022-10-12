To begin with the Liga MX Apertura 2022 Playoffs, Puebla will host a thrilling game against Club America. In this article is all the information regarding predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this mathc in the US.

The Liga MX Apertura 2022 tournament comes to an end and the Quarter-finals start with an interesting duel between Puebla and Club America. Here you will find all the details about predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream for this game. In the US, it will broadcats on Fubo TV (7-day free trial).

Puebla is again entering the Quarter-finals through the Wild Card round. The defeated Chivas and are trying to finally succeed after a couple of tournaments where they have been unable to despite their great performance.

As for Club America, Coapa's team has been the best in this tournament. They won 12 matches, lost three and tied two more for a total of 38 points, so they will try to prove what they are capable of in the most important part of the competition.

Puebla vs Club America: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Time: 8:06 PM (ET).

Location: Cuauhtemoc Stadium. Puebla, Mexico.

Location: Cuauhtemoc Stadium. Puebla, Mexico.

Puebla vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:06 PM

CT: 7:06 PM

MT: 6:06 PM

PT: 5:06 PM

Puebla vs Club America: Storylines

It won't be an easy game for Puebla despite having the home advantage. They will surely try to get a good result at Cuauhtemoc Stadium, but they will have the best team of the semester in front of them.

They recently played in the regular season in Matchday 17, also in Puebla's house. America managed to get its last victory of the campaign with a 1-2 final score against the Camoteros.

How to watch or live stream free Puebla vs Club America in the US

The first game between Puebla and Club America for the Liga MX Apertura 2022 Quarter-Finals will be played this October 12.

Puebla vs Club America: Predictions And Odds

For this attractive duel, the oddsmakers have a clear favorite: Club America with a -110. A tie between them is set in a +250, as a victory for Puebla will give a +280.

