Mike Tomlin is the longest-tenured active head coach in the NFL. Currently in his 19th season at the helm of the Pittsburgh Steelers, he’s followed by Baltimore Ravens HC John Harbaugh (18 years) and Kansas City Chiefs’ Andy Reid (13 years).

Steelers fans, however, aren’t happy right now, with many even chanting for Tomlin to be fired as the team dropped to 6-6, momentarily leaving the Steelers out of the playoff picture after suffering an ugly loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday, NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN firmly stated that the Steelers will not fire Tomlin—citing the example of Andy Reid’s success with the Chiefs as a big reason.

“I can say that if the Steelers did not want Mike Tomlin there, and maybe the message is stale, maybe he moves on like Andy Reid and finds a new home. Andy Reid’s time in Philly had run out, and he goes to Kansas City, and you see how that worked out for him,” Schefter explained.

Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid greet after a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Of course, he drafted [Patrick] Mahomes, but it worked out incredibly well, and the Chiefs love having him. If Mike Tomlin were a coaching free agent, he would automatically become the number one coaching free agent out there. He could have any coaching job he wanted. He could have any broadcasting job he wanted.”

Tomlin’s situation compared to Reid’s exit from Eagles

The comparison is interesting, as Reid led the Philadelphia Eagles for 14 seasons and was the league’s longest-tenured active head coach before being let go at the end of the 2012 NFL season. Only a few days later, he landed a new job with the Chiefs—eventually leading Kansas City to three Super Bowl wins.

But while parting with Reid was a big decision by the Eagles, there are some important differences with Tomlin’s situation in Pittsburgh. Philadelphia moved on from Big Red after a season where the team finished 4-12. Besides, the lack of Super Bowl wins ultimately sealed his fate in the City of Brotherly Love.

Tomlin, on the other hand, led the Steelers to a Super Bowl triumph in his second year at the helm and has so far managed to avoid a losing season in 18 years. The Steelers have only had three coaches since 1969 (Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher, and Tomlin), and Tomlin is under contract through 2027, making a breakup unlikely.

Tomlin must deliver for Steelers soon

That said, the Super Bowl win under Tomlin was many years ago, and Pittsburgh hasn’t won a playoff game since the 2016 NFL season. Fans have grown tired, and only a successful ending to the 2025 campaign might change their minds.

It took a while, and even if it meant watching him lead a dynasty in Kansas City, the Eagles managed to build Super Bowl-winning teams after Reid’s departure. Perhaps the Steelers shouldn’t be afraid of listening to their fans and looking for a fresh start if things don’t go to plan this year.